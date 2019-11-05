Frank Gore made sure Adrian Peterson talked to Bills rookie Devin Singletary after the game

Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson are still going as strong as ever. The two rank fourth and sixth, respectively, on the all-time rushing yards list.

For young running backs entering the league, they act as the standard for a career in the NFL. Long, dependable, consistent and dominant, Gore and Peterson have enjoyed Hall of Fame-type seasons.

While both are still going and working to continue that legacy, they've also begun to mentor the younger players alongside them. Peterson has been a well-noted supporter for Washington's second-year running back Derrius Guice, helping to show him the ropes of the NFL and battle back from injuries.

Now, it looks like Gore is doing the same with Buffalo rookie Devin Singletary.

Following Sunday's game between the Bills and Redskins, Peterson and Gore shared a moment on the field. Toward the end, Gore tapped AP on the shoulder and pointed at Singletary, making sure to let the veteran know to spend a few moments with the rookie. So when Singletary went for the quick handshake, Peterson said not so fast.

The audio made it hard to hear what the two exchanged, but Peterson looked to be complimenting the young No. 26 and offering some advice on how to continue to improve.

You can hear Singletary saying something to likes of "I'm trying to ball like you."

Singletary has already shown his impressive potential during his first year of action, rushing for 95 yards and a score and adding 45 receiving yards against the Redskins. If he continues to ball like a guy who is still putting up 100-yard games at age 34, the possibilities are endless.

