Frank Gore 'would love' 49ers return, will be ready if they call

By age 38, most running backs have long since hung up their cleats and said goodbye to their NFL playing days.

But Frank Gore isn't most running backs.

The former 49er has the third-most rushing yards in NFL history behind Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton, and, at age 38, still wants to and has the ability to suit up for an NFL team. Gore told KNBR's "Murph and Mac" on Thursday that he is training in Miami and would love the chance to come back to the Bay to play for the 49ers again.

"I would love that, but we’ll see," Gore said about a potential 49ers return. "I know that they drafted two running backs and I know how this league works. I know they want to give the young guys the first opportunity to see what they’ve got. If they call me, I’ll be ready."

The 49ers traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Sermon in the third round, and then doubled up in the sixth round by selecting Elijah Mitchell. The 49ers still have Raheem Mostert on the roster and signed Wayne Gallman this offseason. Jeff Wilson has a torn meniscus and is expected to miss up to six months.

Gore saw action in 15 games for the New York Jets last season, rushing for 653 yards and two touchdowns.

If he does get an NFL opportunity this season, he only wants to play for a competitor.

"I know that I can still play the game, I know I can help a team," Gore said. "But it’s also got to be the right situation that I feel that I can be on a team that could go to the playoffs and get a chance to probably go to the Super Bowl. I know that I can still play the game of football, but I also want to be in the right situation on the right team."

Gore noted he hopes to get a call around training camp time, but if the right fit doesn't present itself, he is prepared to end his incredible career.

“I talked to a couple teams, but my agent told me not to put any teams’ names out there. I kind of want to wait to training camp,” Gore said. “I want to feel that. I want to wait to see if it’s the right situation for me. If a team calls and I feel like it’s right, I'm going to do it. But if I don’t like the situation, I’ll say forget it and I’ll retire.

"If I don’t feel like it’s the right situation, I’ll retire."

As of right now, it is unlikely the 49ers will give Gore a call as they still have a healthy stable of running backs.

But things can change quickly in the NFL.

