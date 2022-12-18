Frank Gore Jr. sets all-time bowl game record with 329 rushing yards, adds TD pass

If you want to feel old, consider that Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr., the son of longtime NFL running back Frank Gore, ran 20 times for 329 yards and two touchdowns in Southern Miss’ 38-24 win over Rice in Saturday’s LendingTree Bowl.

Nobody had ever run for more yards in a bowl game… ever.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

If you really want to bend time and space, consider that Frank Gore Sr. last played in the NFL on December 27, 2020, for the New York Jets.

Where has the time gone?

Gore Jr., a third-year sophomore, ran 207 times for 1,053 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2022 regular season, but nobody was quite ready for this outburst.

Rice’s defense seemed particularly unprepared.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Gore also threw this pretty touchdown pass on a direct snap.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Like father, like son? Perhaps. Gore Sr. was a good player in the loaded backfields of the Miami Hurricanes in the early 2000s, was selected in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, and went on to run the ball 3,735 times for an even 16,000 yards and 81 touchdowns in his long and distinguished career with the 49ers, Colts, Dolphins, Bills, and Jets. Gore also caught 484 passes for 3,985 yards and 18 touchdowns.

That’s a lot to live up to. That said, Gore Jr. has one thing on Gore Sr. — dad never threw a touchdown pass in college, or the NFL.

