Frank Gore Jr., Quinshon Judkins among 10 football nominees for C Spire Conerly Trophy

Five running backs, including Irv Mulligan of Jackson State, Frank Gore Jr. of Southern Miss, Quinshon Judkins of Ole Miss, Marcus Williams of Mississippi College and Belhaven's Kolbe Blunt, are among the 10 nominees for the C Spire Conerly Trophy.

The award goes annually to the most outstanding college football player in the state of Mississippi, selected by each college and university with a football program.

The other nominees announced Tuesday are Alcorn State quarterback Aaron Allen, Delta State quarterback Patrick Shegog, Millsaps punter Ethan Klapatch, Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson, and Mississippi Valley State center Rodney Luckett.

Mulligan, a graduate senior, was the Southwestern Athletic Conference leading rusher after seven games with 668 yards and five touchdowns prior to getting hurt against Alabama State.

Judkins, is the reigning Conerly Trophy winner. He has 868 rushing yards (86.8 yards per game) and 14 touchdowns on 191 carries, with his 14 rushing scores leading the SEC and ranking fourth nationally.

Gore, a junior, has rushed for 970 yards on 196 carries.

Williams, a junior has gained 893 yards on 143 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Blunt, a graduate student, has rushed for 1,230 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Allen, a redshirt senior, has a passer rating of 135.34 and is 17-of-280 passing for 2,040 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Shegog, a graduate student, is 161-of-260 passing for 2,194 yards and 25 touchdowns. His passer rating is 162.61.

Klapatch, a junior, has been named Division III football.com special teams player of the week four times this season. His longest punt was 67 yards.

Luckett, a senior from Jackson, has been a bright spot in tough season for Mississippi Valley State.

Watson, a graduate student, is a Butkus Award semifinalist and a Bednarik Award National Defensive Player of the Week.

The winner will be announced during a presentation at the Country Club of Jackson on Nov. 28, hosted by CBS football analyst Charles Davis.

Tickets for the event are available online at www.msfame.com or by stopping by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame office.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 5 running backs among 10 football nominees for C Spire Conerly Trophy