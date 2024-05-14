Frank Gore Jr.: No way 257 players in the draft were better than me

Frank Gore Jr. watched the 2024 NFL draft and heard 257 names called. His name wasn't one of them.

Gore, who signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent after the draft, says he's motivated to prove NFL teams wrong for letting him go undrafted, and to show that he's a better football player than a lot of the players drafted ahead of him.

"It pushed me a lot," Gore said. "There's no way 257 people are better than me in this draft, but now that that process is over, I'm a Bill, I'm here to compete, and I'm here to push my teammates, and push the running back room and try to do it on special teams."

Gore's father played for the Bills, and Gore Jr. said that from what his dad has told him, Buffalo will be the perfect place for him to start his NFL career. Gore didn't want to go undrafted, but he knows he's going to get a real chance to make the roster as an undrafted rookie.