Frank Gore Jr. leaving Southern Miss football for 2024 NFL Draft

Frank Gore Jr. has played his final game with Southern Miss football.

The Golden Eagles' star running back announced Saturday afternoon that he is forgoing his final season and declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Gore made the announcement on his social media accounts.

"Southern Mississippi football has fulfilled a dream of mine and made it an experience I'd do again and again," part of Gore's post reads. "Southern Miss has brought me lifelong friendships, valuable relationships with coaches who have become mentors, and lessons in becoming a better man overall. I want to express my gratitude for and give a special thanks to coach (Will) Hall, coach (Jordy) Joseph, coach (Greg) Meyer and coach (Sam) Gregg for their unwavering support."

Gore, the son of former NFL running back Frank Gore Sr., finishes third in Southern Miss career rushing yards at 4,202.

He also famously holds the FBS single-game rushing record when he went for 329 yards against Rice in the 2022 LendingTree Bowl, among many other records.

Gore, a Miami, Florida native, had one year of eligibility remaining after arriving in Hattiesburg in 2020. He said immediately after the 2023 season that he was "50-50" on returning next season.

As a freshman, he was a second-team All-Conference USA selection, rushing for 708 yards. He increased his rushing totals in all four seasons with Southern Miss, capped with 1,131 yards in 2023, 13th best in program history. Gore was also the first running back to score 10 or more rushing touchdowns in a season since Ito Smith in 2013, and he's one of only three Golden Eagles to rush for over 4,000 yards in a career.

"I love him," Southern Miss coach Will Hall said after the Nov. 25 loss to Troy. "When I got here, I think he was immature. I think he had a lot of promise. I think he's grown a lot since he's been here and that's what I'm most proud of."

Gore played through an injury at the beginning of the 2023 season, but exploded in the second half, coinciding with the Golden Eagles' best performances of the season.

Against Appalachian State, Gore ran for 247 yards and two touchdowns in the first game with new offensive play-calling. He followed it up with 131 yards and a touchdown in a win versus Louisiana-Monroe and 158 yards and three touchdowns — including the overtime-winner — at Louisiana.

