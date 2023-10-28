Frank Gore Jr. dominates, but Southern Miss blows lead at Appalachian State for brutal loss

Southern Miss football looked primed to snap its downtrodden six-game losing skid, but a 10-point lead evaporated in the fourth quarter in a 48-38 loss at Appalachian State on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-5 Sun Belt) led by 10 early in the fourth quarter on Saturday, then coughed up its advantage.

Appalachian State (4-4, 2-2) took the lead with 6:37 to play, plenty of time for Southern Miss to respond. But the drive stalled with a turnover on downs nine plays and 50 yards later with 2:44 left on the clock.

It soured a star performance from running back Frank Gore Jr., who ran for 247 yards with two touchdowns.

Southern Miss has not beaten an FBS opponent in 2023.

Frank Gore Jr. delivers

Southern Miss has been waiting all season for Gore to dominate. He entered the day with two games with more than 100 yards rushing, and he didn't waste time delivering a third against App State.

Gore was fast, slippery and powerful as he ran all over the Mountaineers.

The breakout game came with Sam Gregg and Jordy Joesph taking over play-calling duties for USM, resulting in increased creativity on offense.

Saturday didn't simply feature the same pounding of Gore through the same gaps up the middle. It was an unpredictable attack, with rushes inside and outside the tackles. The Super Back position was used, but not just in short-yardage situations. Plus, Southern Miss drew up a brilliant option-pitch that Gore took for a 42-yard touchdown.

Billy Wiles starts at quarterback, Ethan Crawford part of game plan too

Southern Miss opened up a competition for the starting quarterback job but ultimately made no change with Billy Wiles making his eighth start of the season.

Wiles was sharp on the opening drive, completing all four of his attempts for 68 yards and a touchdown. Three of those passes went to Ti Mims, and Latreal Jones won a 50-50 ball in the back corner of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown.

Wiles had a share of bad decisions but ended up putting together one of his better games of the season, completing 23 of 41 passes for 287 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. Mims also reached a career-high 141 receiving yards.

But true freshman Ethan Crawford made an impact too. He played two snaps in each of the first and second quarters, particularly rushing the ball. His first carry went for eight yards and a first down, but a penalty negated the gain. Then, in the second quarter, Crawford ran 10 yards up the middle for his first career touchdown.

Crawford played one more snap in the second half, which he handed off to Jakarius Caston for an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Healthier defense improves, but wears down late

Southern Miss returned two key starters — safety Jay Stanley and jack linebacker Jalil Clemons — and both paid dividends. The Southern Miss defense didn't look like the same one that surrendered 55 points last week at South Alabama.

That was true through three quarters, but changed in a hurry.

USM set the tone early, forcing App State to punt on its first two possessions. The Mountaineers scored 14 points in the first half and a manageable 28 points through three quarters.

But Appalachian State scored touchdowns with relative ease in the fourth quarter.

In a span of just 2 minutes, 22 seconds, App State cut the lead to 38-35. Then on the next possession, the Mountaineers took the lead in a drive that took just three plays.

Southern Miss' pass rush dissipated, and poor tackling was a culprit.

