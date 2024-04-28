Frank Gore Jr. agrees to terms with Bills

The son of future Hall of Famer Frank Gore will start his NFL career with one of his dad's former teams.

Per multiple report, Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Jr. will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Bills.

Frank Sr. played for the Bills in 2019, appearing in 16 games and starting eight. He was a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2005.

Frank Jr. had 1,131 rushing yards in 2023. The year before, he gained 1,382 yards, gaining 6.1 per carry.

It will be an uphill climb for Frank Jr. to make the 53-man roster. It'll take the kind of raw determination that helped his dad finish third on the all-time career rushing list.