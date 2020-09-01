Frank Gore is nearing Walter Payton's rushing mark, and Payton’s son couldn’t be happier for his ex-teammate

Jarrett Payton can now admit that Oct. 27, 2002, was an uncomfortable afternoon for him.

On that Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys’ Emmitt Smith surpassed Payton’s father, Walter, for No. 1 on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. Walter had asked Smith to watch over his son, and Jarrett and Smith have shared a special bond since that celebratory day.

Payton admits that on the inside, it wasn’t easy for his younger self to appreciate the moment.

“I’m at a different point now in my life now,” Payton told Yahoo Sports. “When Emmitt broke my dad’s record, I was in college. I was upset. I didn’t want him to break it. I was like, ‘I want my dad to be on top for all of time!’

“But now I am totally different.”

Jarrett was 21 when Smith broke his father’s record. This Nov. 1, it will have been 21 years since Jarrett lost his father to a rare liver disease. He turns 40 this year and has grown in many ways over the past several years, he says, especially as he has started his own family.

Now the idea of preserving his father’s spot in the rushing hierarchy is not something he is clinging onto. In fact, as one incredible NFL veteran — one whom Payton knows extremely well — inches within range of his father’s total, Payton said he’d be able to embrace the moment.

Smith leads the way with 18,355 rush yards, a total that might not be broken for generations. Walter Payton sits at No. 2 with a venerable 16,726.

And stunningly third on the list at 15,347 after passing the mighty Barry Sanders last season? None other than the ageless Frank Gore — Jarrett’s college teammate at Miami.

Frank Gore is creeping up the NFL's all-time rush list, but can he somehow pass Walter Payton? (Albert Corona/Yahoo Sports) More

Still going strong at age 37, Gore is now with the New York Jets, his fourth team in as many years and his third in the AFC East the past three years after spending time with the Miami Dolphins in 2018 and the Buffalo Bills last season.

If Gore musters up the strength after 15-plus years to grind out at least 1,380 more yards, he’d be alone in the No. 2 slot.

And Jarrett would be right there to embrace his former Hurricanes teammate. If that happens, Jarrett might be the only man to have witnessed firsthand his father passing Jim Brown, Smith passing Payton and then Gore passing Payton.

“I’d be proud. I really would,” Jarrett said. “You play football to win games and try to break records and all of that. But along the way, you make great friends and meet incredible people. Relationships that last a lifetime.

“So just to know that a guy I played with — a guy who I saw had a sprinkle of my dad in him — has a chance to pass my dad’s rushing record? I’d be super proud.

“It would be different this time around.”

Could it happen? It would be an uphill climb for certain. But those who have bet against Gore since college have tended to lose far more often than not.

When the Frank Gore legend started at Miami

Jarrett Payton already found himself fighting for a foothold in one of the most talented running back rooms in college football as he entered his redshirt sophomore season. The Miami Hurricanes in 2001 boasted generational depth at running back — with Willis McGahee, Clinton Portis, Najeh Davenport and others — that some colleges can’t boast for their entire histories.

But that group was about to get better.

One day that spring, Payton entered the team’s facility to find some of his teammates watching high school film of an incoming freshman.

“It was this old VHS tape that the film department put together of all the incoming freshmen,” Payton said, and what he saw stunned him. It was a 17-year-old Gore clowning his opponents, facing some of South Florida’s best high school talent at Coral Gables High School about a mile up the road from UM.

“It was before Frank even got to campus,” Payton said. “Just watching his highlight film, I knew he was different and special. You could just tell.

“He was this combination of Barry [Sanders] and my dad. I’ve never seen it before or since, and I was seeing it on high school film, just taking over games. His ability to stop and start, his cuts and this deceptive speed — he could get busy inside and he didn’t have to get that shoulder on you, but he absolutely could.

