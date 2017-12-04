Frank Gore honored to pass one of his favorite players on the career rushing list

Michael David Smith
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Colts running back Frank Gore became the fifth-leading rusher in NFL history on Sunday, and the player he pushed out of the all-time Top 5 is one of Gore’s all-time favorites.

That player is LaDainian Tomlinson, whom Gore credited as an inspiration after the game.

“I respect all those guys who I’ve passed, especially the [last] one today, LT,” Gore said. “I remember when I came into the league, I was with San Fran and we played against him in a preseason game. I was like a little kid when I met him. I respect the way he played the game. He was one of my top five who I liked as a player.”

Gore now has 13,697 rushing yards in his career. He’ll probably finish this season just behind Curtis Martin, who is No. 4 all-time with 14,101 career rushing yards. If Gore doesn’t retire, he should pass Martin next year. Gore is probably unlikely to catch Barry Sanders and move into third place all-time, but as Gore noted on Sunday, a lot of people who have doubted him before have been proven wrong.

What to Read Next