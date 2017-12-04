Frank Gore honored to pass one of his favorite players on the career rushing list

Colts running back Frank Gore became the fifth-leading rusher in NFL history on Sunday, and the player he pushed out of the all-time Top 5 is one of Gore’s all-time favorites.

That player is LaDainian Tomlinson, whom Gore credited as an inspiration after the game.

“I respect all those guys who I’ve passed, especially the [last] one today, LT,” Gore said. “I remember when I came into the league, I was with San Fran and we played against him in a preseason game. I was like a little kid when I met him. I respect the way he played the game. He was one of my top five who I liked as a player.”

Gore now has 13,697 rushing yards in his career. He’ll probably finish this season just behind Curtis Martin, who is No. 4 all-time with 14,101 career rushing yards. If Gore doesn’t retire, he should pass Martin next year. Gore is probably unlikely to catch Barry Sanders and move into third place all-time, but as Gore noted on Sunday, a lot of people who have doubted him before have been proven wrong.