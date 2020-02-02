Frank Gore 'greatest human being alive,' Bills QB Josh Allen declares

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is heading into his Super Bowl LIV start on Sunday with something special: Being able to learn from six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

It's three seasons filled with information from one of the best, and Bills' quarterback Josh Allen sees it as a major opportunity.

"I hope he learned a lot," Allen told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kelli Johnson. "It sure seems like he has."

Allen complimented how Jimmy G has played, and the game shows how he's learned from Brady both on the field and on the sidelines.

"He's in a good position," Allen said. "He's in an even better position now and taking control of the San Francisco 49ers which is a team I grew up a huge fan of."

Allen grew up in Firebaugh, Calif., about 38 miles west of Fresno. So, despite the close proximity to the Bay Area, he says he's not pulling for anyone, but wouldn't hate it if the 49ers took home the win.

He always has a soft spot for running back Frank Gore who played with Allen this season with Buffalo. Back in the day, Allen would sport Gore's No. 21 jersey, so the five-time Pro Bowler gave him one that was signed for Christmas.

"The greatest human being alive," Allen said on Gore.

