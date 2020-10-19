Frank Gore is (expletive) unhappy about the state of the Jets’ offense

How long has Jets running back Frank Gore been playing football? The 37-year-old running back was selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2005 draft out of Miami. His son, Frank Gore Jr., now plays at Southern Miss. Gore played a college game for Miami in 2001 against Boston College, who had a linebacker named Brian Flores — who is now the head coach of the Dolphins — the team that stomped Gore’s Jets, 24-0 on Sunday, in the first shutout of the 2020 NFL season. So, it’s safe to say that Mr. Gore has seen a lot of football.

But Gore has never seen offensive ineptitude like he’s currently and unfortunately experiencing, and after the loss on Sunday, he had a lot to say about it. A lot of it had to be redacted. When asked if head coach Adam Gase should be fired after the team’s 0-6 start (hint: the answer is yes), Gore went off in entirely justified frustration with some well-placed F-bombs.

“That’s not my call, man.” Gore said. “I don’t know. I’m here to try my best to do what’s right for the Jets. Like I said, as a team, we’ve got to start fast. When we play out there, we got to make it. Third down, we can’t wait until — [expletive] [expletive] the fourth quarter. Can’t wait until the [expletive] fourth quarter to [expletive] start playing ball, man. You can’t start slow in this league. When you got a chance to make a play, we got to make a play. That goes for me, goes for everybody on the offense. Goes for O-line, quarterback, running back, receiver. We all got to make the play when it’s there.”

Gore did what he could, gaining 46 rushing yards on 11 carries and adding 24 yards on four catches, but the Jets were 2-fot-17 on third down, which seemed to be the root of Gore’s anger. There’s little more to say at this point that couldn’t be covered by a Jets Postgame Story Generator (which we have created for the convivence of the New York media) except to say that every day Gase keeps his job is an insult to professionals like Frank Gore who do the best they can, no matter how dismal things are.