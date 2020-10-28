Frank Gore expects Le'Veon Bell to be 'hyped up' for Jets at Chiefs

Two weeks and change since he received his Jets release Oct. 13, running back Le'Veon Bell faces New York as a member of the Chiefs when Sunday's game kicks off at 1 p.m. from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

A teammate of Bell's among the Jets' 2020 position group, Frank Gore expects to see something extra when he faces his fellow running back on opposite sidelines.

"I know he's going to be hyped up," Gore said Wednesday. "He's supposed to. He's been in the locker room. Like you said, they just released him a couple weeks ago and he gets an opportunity to show ... that he still can play and I feel like he still can play.

"Le'Veon, he's had great years in this league and I still (think) -- being around him in practice training camp -- he still can play at a high level and I know he's going to come and definitely show it on Sunday, and that's what he's supposed to do."

Bell debuted for the Chiefs (6-1), who signed him Oct. 15, in this past Sunday's 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos with a steady performance. He turned his six carries into 39 yards (6.5 average).

The Chiefs mostly fed rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who took eight carries for 46 yards (5.8 average) and one touchdown in addition to a 17-yard reception.

As member of the Jets (0-7) in 2020, Bell logged two games, totaling 113 yards from scrimmage (74 rushing, 39 receiving) on 22 touches (19 rushes, three receptions). Bell's 2019 season with the Jets included 245 rushes for 789 yards (a career-low 3.2 average) and three touchdowns while adding 66 catches for 461 yards (7.0 average) and one score in 15 games.