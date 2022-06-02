Frank Gore eligible for Hall of Fame in 2026

Frank Gore on Thursday officially announced his retirement from the NFL. After 16 years in the NFL that led to him leading all running backs in history games played, and landing at No. 3 on the all-time rushing list, Gore’s five-year wait for the Hall of Fame begins. He’ll be eligible in 2026.

Despite not playing in 2021, Gore’s Hall of Fame clock didn’t begin because he was still technically a free agent. His goal even late in the year was to sign with a club to help them win a Super Bowl. The Hall of Fame clock doesn’t start until retirement though, so Gore’s countdown is officially on now that he’s hung up his pads.

The five-year wait includes the upcoming 2022 campaign. By August of 2026 he’ll be eligible, although the announcement would come by February of that year during Super Bowl weekend.

There’s some pushback to Gore’s candidacy that may trickle into the voting process and force him to wait beyond the first ballot, but his résumé as one of the most prolific runners in NFL history is undeniable. He’ll get in quickly if it’s not in his first year.

His wait for the 49ers Hall of Fame won’t be as arduous. The team announced he’ll go into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame when they announced his retirement.

Players don’t go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with a team the way they do in baseball, but there’s zero doubt about what colors Gore would wear in Canton if they did. He signed a one-day deal Thursday to officially retire as a member of the 49ers.