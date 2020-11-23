Frank Gore doesn't want to go 0-16 in what could be his final season: 'I can’t go out like that'

Some great athletes go to a contender at the end of their careers to chase a ring. Frank Gore is on the opposite end.

Gore is on one of the worst teams in modern NFL history, and he acknowledged this could be his final season. Gore is slogging away with the 0-10 New York Jets, who have played at least a little better the past couple weeks but still look like a decent bet to finish 0-16. Only two teams in NFL history have finished 0-16.

The Jets don’t want to be on that list, and Gore said the players are aware of that. He’s especially aware.

Jets thinking about 0-16 ‘every day’

For all the talk about the Jets potentially getting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 NFL draft, the players don’t care. They just want to win. Nobody wants to be a part of an 0-16 team.

“We’re thinking about that every day,” Gore said, via the New York Post. “We’ve got to get one. You don’t want to go 0-16, especially this might be my last year. I can’t go out like that.”

What’s also notable is Gore acknowledging he might retire. Gore is third all-time in rushing yards, less than 1,000 yards behind Walter Payton for second. He’s 37 years old, far beyond the age in which running backs usually are finished. He has started most of the season for the Jets and has 447 yards and a touchdown, which is pretty remarkable considering his age and how bad the Jets are.

If this is Gore’s final season, it’s a tough way for a universally loved and respected legend in the game to go out.

Jets have a tough schedule

Here’s the problem: There aren’t many teams the Jets have a great shot to beat, and their schedule. is pretty tough the rest of the way.

Week 12: vs. Dolphins

Week 13: vs. Raiders

Week 14: at Seahawks

Week 15: at Rams

Week 16: vs. Browns

Week 17: at Patriots

For those counting, the next five games come against teams with winning records. Yikes. The Jets did almost beat the Patriots two weeks ago, and perhaps New England won’t be that excited for a Week 17 rematch.

That is the Jets’ best hope for a win. It might also be the last chance for Gore to not end his great career on a historic losing streak.

