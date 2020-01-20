Frank Gore couldn't be happier for 49ers, Joe Staley making Super Bowl

Frank Gore hasn't played for the 49ers since Dec. 28, 2014. He rushed for 144 yards on 25 carries in San Francisco's season-finale 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium.

That game put an end to the Gore era for the 49ers, as well as head coach Jim Harbaugh. It certainly didn't put an end to Gore's time as a 49ers fan, though.

Three teams and five seasons later, Gore is rooting for his old team and former teammate, Joe Staley, as they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Could not be happier for my guy @jstaley74 and @49ers Back to the Super Bowl! Bring that Chip back to the Bay!!✊🏿🏈🙏🏿 https://t.co/fpCXQtIKpS — Frank Gore (@frankgore) January 20, 2020

Staley is the last remaining 49ers player who was part of San Francisco's roster in the 2013 Super Bowl. Gore carried the ball 19 times for 110 yards and scored one touchdown in the 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but when the game mattered most, Harbaugh went away from the future Hall of Fame running back.

With the 49ers down 34-29 and only 2:47 remaining in the game, Gore ran the ball 33 yards to the Ravens' 7-yard line. Colin Kaepernick handed the ball off to backup LaMichael James on first down before failing to complete a pass to Michael Crabtree on three straight attempts.

The rest is history, and Gore still is waiting for a Super Bowl ring as he continues carrying the rock at 36 years old. But the 49ers could give Staley his first win in the sport's biggest game if they can take down the Chiefs in Miami on Feb. 2.

He won't be wearing the same jersey, however, we know Gore will be rooting for his old teammate and former squad.

