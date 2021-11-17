Frank Gore believes he's Hall of Famer, open to joining contender

Gore believes he's a Hall of Famer, open to joining contender originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The ageless wonder might be open to continuing his NFL career at the age of 38.

Former 49ers running back Frank Gore has not played a single down of football this season, the first time not doing so since he began his career with San Francisco in 2005. Instead, Gore will step into the ring for a boxing match against former NBA star Deron Williams on the undercard of the Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fight on Dec. 18.

Gore sat down with TMZ Sports ahead of his boxing match and discussed the possibility of returning to the NFL, and if he believes he's worthy of Hall of Fame consideration.

"I'm gonna see," Gore told TMZ. "I might get a call from whoever might go to the Super Bowl, I might go with them. I'm not sure yet.

"I had three opportunities to play this year. Once I didn't go to training camp and saw all the time I missed with my kids, I kind of looked at it differently. I missed a lot of my oldest son's games, the only time I saw my son play was when I signed with Miami."

Throughout his 16 year NFL career, Gore rushed for 16,000 yards, the third most in league history. Gore believes he's a surefire Hall of Famer after he retires, and has a message for anyone who would disagree.

"They don't know football, that's what I say," Gore said. "They don't know football. You go ahead and ask any coach, any old player, any -- tell them to call Bill Parcells," Gore says. "Anybody. Call anybody, and they'll tell you what type of ballplayer I was."

Gore was never one to command the spotlight -- he was a quiet star who went about his business the right way. He believes fellow players and coaches around the league would agree.

"A lot of guys like a guy who likes to speak and put themselves (in front of) the camera, that just wasn't me," Gore added. "I put (everything) on the field, I balled, I helped my team win, I was a good teammate, I did it the right way on and off the field. You ask any player 'hey who was one of the toughest to play against?' and they'll put my name in there, I bet that. I don't care what anyone says about if I'm a Hall of Famer or not. I know what I've done and people who I competed against know what's up."

"That's all that matters to me, that my peers respect me, the coaches know what type of player I was. My numbers speak for themselves. Whatever they say is all good."

Whenever Gore does retire -- whether it be this year or in the year 2040 -- he'll have a place in Canton alongside many other 49ers legends.

