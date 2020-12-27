Frank Gore becomes NFL’s third 16,000-yard rusher

Another game, another milestone for Frank Gore.

After passing Lorenzo Neal for the most games played by a running back in NFL history (240) last weekend, Gore moved into third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list by eclipsing the 16,000-yard mark in the fourth quarter of the Jets’ Week 16 matchup with the Browns.

Gore now joins Walter Payton (16,726) and Emmitt Smith (18,355) in the 16,000-plus yard club. Entering Sunday’s game, Gore had 605 rushing yards on 173 carries, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry — a career-low for the 37-year-old. However, he played a key part in New York’s first win of 2020, rushing for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in the third quarter against the Rams in Week 15.

The eventual Hall of Famer will need at least one more full season of action to catch Payton for the No. 2 spot on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. It’s unlikely that season comes with the Jets, but either way, New York now holds a place in Gore’s quest for football immortality.