Frank Gore announces plan to retire from NFL, sign one-day contract with 49ers

Gore announces plan to retire, sign one-day contract with 49ers

It appears that Frank Gore is preparing to retire from the NFL.

The 49ers legend sat down with Bovada and Heidi Watney, where he shared his tentative plan to retire from the NFL after 16 seasons and possibly join the 49ers front office.

"I will, I will," Gore told Watney. "Probably in a couple months. We're still trying to figure out when I'm going to do my one-day contract to sign and do my retirement. I've told Jed York I've always wanted to be a Niner, so we're working on that right now.

"Then we're also going to sit down with me and my agent and talk about me working in the front office. I love looking at talent and evaluating talent and I love ball. They know that I know football players, what it takes to be a football player."

The 38-year-old running back did not play in 2021, instead spent time training and participating in a boxing match in December.

Gore has not formally announced his retirement, but it's clear that it's coming soon, and when it does, we can expect to see him in a 49ers uniform for the final time.

