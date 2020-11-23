Frank Gore and his son both scored touchdowns on the same weekend

New York Jets running back Frank Gore, the 37-year-old ageless wonder, did something on Sunday that few NFL players have ever done: he scored a touchdown on the same weekend as his son.

Gore scored his first rushing touchdown of the year on Sunday, which came the day after his son, freshman running back Frank Gore Jr., scored a touchdown for Southern Miss.

Gore scored his touchdown in the Jets’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but that also marked a different milestone: Gore has now scored a TD in three different decades as an NFL player.

Frank Gore has now scored a rushing TD in three decades 🙌



(via @NFL)

Gore didn’t want to be left out after Frank Jr. scored a touchdown on Saturday, a 51-yard run against UTSA.

“Like father, like son” is an understatement. Both touchdowns came in losses, and both Junior and Senior aren’t having the easiest seasons with their respective teams. Gore’s Jets are an appalling 0-10, and Southern Miss is 2-7. Two wins is more than the Jets have, though, and Frank Jr. told ESPN that he doesn’t let his dad forget it.

With Frank Jr. starting college this past fall, Gore was considering retirement. He told ESPN that having Saturdays free to watch his son play was very appealing. But it was Frank Jr. who helped convince him to come back. Gore will have to hang on for a few more years if he wants to become the first father and son to play in the NFL at the same time, and Frank Jr. hopes he’ll do it.

"If he wants to keep playing, and he has the will to do it, why not do it?" Frank Jr. said in an interview with ESPN. "One thing about my dad: no days off — no days off. That's why I hope he's still there when I get there. I think it's possible because I see what the outside world doesn't see, so nothing would surprise me."

Frank Gore of the New York Jets and his son Frank Gore Jr. of Southern Miss both scored touchdowns in the same weekend. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

