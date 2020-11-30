How this Frank Gore-49ers stat comparison exemplifies strange season

How this Gore-49ers yardage stat exemplifies strange season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Frank Gore's marathon of an NFL career has continued this season with the New York Jets, as he has gained 591 total yards from scrimmage in his age-37 season, 15 years after the 49ers picked the former Miami Hurricane in the third round of the NFL draft.

In what has been the most bizarre NFL season in recent memory due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 49ers have dealt with an unrelenting wave of injuries across the roster, including having just about every skill player go down at some point since training camps began in late July. The 49ers have been so decimated, in fact, that Gore has outgained every single 49ers skill player this season as the Jets running back.

Gore's 86 total yards in New York's Week 12 loss to the Miami Dolphins pushed his season total ahead of rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk (507 total), who missed the game as he remains on the 49ers' reserve/COVID-19 list.

Of the 49ers' 11 games this season, running back Raheem Mostert has played in just five games, as has wideout Deebo Samuel. Tight end George Kittle has gotten six games in but was placed on injured reserve after a Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Aiyuk, the 49ers' leader in total yards, has played in only eight games.

Gore has played in every game for the Jets in 2020, and now is just 132 rushing yards shy of 16,000 total for his NFL career, a mark that only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton have eclipsed.

Earlier this season, Gore told NBC Sports Bay Area he plans on signing a ceremonial contract once he completes his career so he can retire as a 49er.

But given that the ironman continues to suit up every week and be a productive back, don't expect that to be happening anytime soon.

