Frank Clark still out of practice for Chiefs

Chiefs pass-rusher Frank Clark‘s trying to get to the bottom of his stomach issues, and hasn’t returned to the practice field.

Via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, Clark won’t practice today, as he’s still being evaluated by a stomach specialist.

Clark reportedly lost 12 pounds and had to be hospitalized last week, but played in last week’s win over the Patriots and two quarterback hits and a sack.

Cornerbacks Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (hamstring) are also out of practice, and running back Damien Williams was listed as limited. Linebacker Darron Lee was out, with a non-injury designation.