Frank Clark’s signing official as Broncos waive receiver Nick Williams to make room

nbcsports.com

The Broncos announced the signing of veteran pass rusher Frank Clark on Tuesday. The three-time Pro Bowler agreed to terms Thursday, but the sides still had to dot the i&#8217;s and cross the t&#8217;s. Clark spent the previous four seasons with the Chiefs. He recorded 23.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, an interception, 59 quarterback hits [more]

Frank Clarks signing official as Broncos waive receiver Nick Williams to make room originally appeared on NBC Sports

Recommended Stories