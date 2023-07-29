Frank Clark says Broncos-Chiefs isn't a rivalry because it isn't competitive

Yankees - Red Sox. Notre Dame - Miami. Lakers - Celtics. Mercury - Lynx. Barcelona - Real Madrid.

Rivalries help fans emotionally invest in sports teams and create drama that is passed down in the history books. They are usually formed after a series of intense matchups and are fueled by championship dreams made and crushed.

The Denver Broncos might have to put in some work to put their name back in the ring as rivalry contenders. At least according to new member Frank Clark.

The linebacker joined Sean Payton's team this offseason after spending four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowls. His new team is in the same division, AFC West, as his old team. But speaking to reporters Saturday during training camp, Clark said the fact they play each other twice a year with playoff potential on the line doesn't necessarily make the matchup a rivalry.

Frank Clark’s first interview as #Broncos player was fantastic. Love his candor, intensity, insight. He admitted he didn’t see #Broncos as rival when w Chiefs. And he was drawn to here in part bc Payton #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/L8b0LhcgCZ — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) July 29, 2023

"I wouldn't call it a rivalry," he said. "A rivalry is competitive. True or false? I'm on the Broncos now and I've been on the other side. We didn't call it a rivalry then. I'm with the Broncos now. Until we become competitive enough, we have to beat the team. We have to win our division. We have to do a few things, not just about the Chiefs. There's things we have to do here. We got to get our own ball together here in order for us to go out there and compete for us to become one of those factions."

The Chiefs have beaten the Broncos 15 times in a row, with Denver's last victory coming in September 2015. Kansas City has won the AFC West seven consecutive years. The Broncos were the last team to take the crown and had a five-year streak of their own before the Chiefs snapped it. Their lone playoff matchup was in the 1997 season when the Broncos won en route to their first Super Bowl victory.

When asked what the division matchup was, if not a rivalry, Clark responded, "a football game between two teams."

In the upcoming season, the Broncos travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 6 to face the Chiefs and then host them in Week 8.

