The Chiefs have a comfortable lead over the Raiders in the second half, but they’ll be without a key part of their defense the rest of the way.

Defensive end Frank Clark has been ruled out of the game with a groin injury. Clark initially left in the second quarter and was called questionable to return.

If the Chiefs win, Clark will have an extra week to recover before the team’s first postseason game. The Chiefs will be the top seed in the AFC if they beat the Raiders.

The Raiders kicked a field goal to open the second half and forced a Chiefs punt, but the Chiefs forced another one a short time later and it is 24-6 Chiefs with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter.

Frank Clark ruled out with a groin injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk