Frank Clark rips Jimmy Garoppolo after 49ers Super Bowl win

Frank Clark has been talking the whole playoffs, so there was no expectation he’d be demure and gracious now.

In fact, after the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV, he took some a more personal shot at 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

“You paying the guy $140 million, $130 million, whatever he’s getting paid, man,” Clark said, via Brian Witt of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He’s gotta throw the ball. Obviously he didn’t do that. They threw for about 200 yards on checkdowns; that ain’t enough to win a game against us.”

Garoppolo finished the game 20-of-31 for 219 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The play-calling balance wasn’t in his favor, as he threw 20 times in the second half and they ran just 10 — after advancing to the title game with Garoppolo throwing just eight times against the Packers.

But Garoppolo certainly had chances to make plays, and his overthrown deep ball to Emmanuel Sanders was the biggest.

Throughout the year, the 49ers game-planned around their quarterback more than relied on him to be the reason they won. And when that didn’t work in the Super Bowl, it opened the door for Clark to talk.