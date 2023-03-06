Frank Clark to be released by Kansas City Chiefs after 4 years

Veteran defensive end Frank Clark is on his way out of Kansas City.

The Chiefs are planning to release Clark, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. The Chiefs and Clark were unable to come up with an agreement on a reworked contract, so the two sides have decided to go in a different direction ahead of free agency.

Clark signed a two-year restructured deal with the Chiefs in March of 2022. He was set to have a nearly $28.7 million cap charge next season.

Clark spent the past four seasons in Kansas City, earning three Pro Bowl nods during that time. He compiled 127 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 23 ½ sacks in 58 regular-season games in Kansas City. His postseason production was a vital part of the Chiefs' two Super Bowl-winning campaigns, as he tallied 32 tackles and 10 ½ sacks in 12 playoff games with the Chiefs. His 13 ½ postseason sacks rank as the third most of any player in NFL history.

The 29-year-old defensive end was traded to the Chiefs in April of 2019 after spending four years with the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL MOCK DRAFT: Bidding war begins for QBs Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud after combine

NFL COMBINE WINNERS, LOSERS: Anthony Richardson, Nolan Smith dazzle as top performers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023.

Kansas City's decision to part ways with Clark comes on the same day of the team's choice not to place the franchise on left tackle Orlando Brown. Clark and Brown were two key starters on Kansas City's Super Bowl 57 team.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frank Clark to be released by Kansas City Chiefs after four years