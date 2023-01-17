Frank Clark limited with groin injury

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark missed the end of his team’s Week 18 victory over the Raiders with a groin injury. But it didn’t keep him off the field for the team’s first official practice of the divisional round.

Kansas City listed Clark as limited in Tuesday’s session.

At the end of the regular season, head coach Andy Reid noted that Clark should be able to return after a little rest. In his fourth season with the Chiefs, Clark recorded 5.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during the regular season.

As Reid noted, receiver Mecole Hardman was the only player on the 53-man roster held out of practice. Hardman is now listed with a pelvis injury. He was able to come off injured reserve but hasn’t played since Week Nine.

Receiver Skyy Moore (hand) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip) were both full participants.

