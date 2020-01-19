Frank Clark isn’t afraid of Derrick Henry — or of potentially stirring him up

No one currently can stop Titans running back Derrick Henry. Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark believes he can, and he’s not afraid to say so.

“He’s not hard to hit,” Clark told James Palmer of NFL Media. “He’s just a big guy. 240, 245, 250. Honestly he should be running harder at his weight and at his size. I don’t see no difficulty in tackling him. . . . He’s just easy to me up front because I don’t look at any running back like that can’t be tackled.”

If that wasn’t enough, there’s this: “He’s not one of the best guys at breaking tackles to me honestly.”

If that wasn’t enough, there’s this: “He’s just a big body and when people look at him they’re scared to tackle him or they look at him and they’re scared to play aggressive. I think I’m the aggressor. I know I am.”

Clark is definitely the aggressor when it comes to the war of words. And that surely won’t make Henry any easier to tackle on Sunday.

It’s one thing to believe these things and to say them to teammates in the locker room or on the practice field. It’s quite another to say it publicly, to give Henry (who already is playing like a man on a mission) even more of a reason to be on a mission.

Or maybe Clark is writing the check in the hopes that his teammates will be willing to honor it on Sunday, even when it gets hurt to be run over by a freight train with a rocket up his rear end. Two years ago, it was Chiefs defensive back Darrelle Revis who made the ultimate business decision, declining to get in Henry’s way on a run that iced a Tennessee upset of the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Maybe Clark was simply daring his teammates to be willing to throw themselves in the path of the high-speed locomotive.