Frank Clark finally gets his championship ring with Kansas City

Frank Clark is a Super Bowl champion.

One season after the Seattle Seahawks moved on from the elite pass-rusher, Clark helped the Kansas City Chiefs clinch their first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.

Clark had a crucial sack on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo on 4th-and-10 in Super Bowl LIV, giving Kansas City the ball with a 24-20 lead and just 1:25 remaining in the game.

If it wasn't for Clark's sack, the 49ers may have went on to score the game-winning drive. Instead, Chiefs running back Damien Williams went on to ice the game with a second touchdown run in the 4th quarter.

Frank Clark had some choice words to say about the NFC Champion quarterback after the game.

"You paying the guy $140 million, $130 million, whatever he's getting paid," Clark said of Garappolo. "He's gotta throw the ball. Obviously he didn't do that. They threw for about 200 yards on checkdowns; that ain't enough to win a game against us."

While Frank may have switched teams, his outspoken nature has been a constant since his days in Seattle. It's what makes him one of the toughest defenders in the NFL. I guess you get to talk trash when you have five sacks in the postseason and 13 overall in 2019.

The Seahawks traded Clark to the Chiefs for a 2019 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick last offseason. The two teams also swapped third-round picks in the 2019 draft. Seattle used the first-round pick to acquire L.J. Collier and the third-round pick to take Cody Barton.

Kansas City and Clark later agreed to a five-year contract worth roughly $105 million.

While it's too early to tell if Seattle made the right choice with the Clark trade, he is certainly reaping the benefits.

