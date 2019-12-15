Frank Clark is expected to play, Damien Williams is expected to sit

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark made it into the lineup last week after being hospitalized with a stomach condition that caused him to lose a good deal of weight and it appears he’ll be able to play again this week.

Clark missed a pair of practices before returning to the field on Friday as a limited participant. James Palmer of NFL Media reports that he is expected to be in the lineup against the Broncos as the Chiefs try for their 10th win of the season.

While Clark is set to play, the word isn’t as good about running back Damien Williams. Williams returned to practice on Wednesday after missing two games with a rib injury, but was out of practice on Friday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he’s on track to miss the game.

On the Broncos side of the field, tight end Noah Fant is expected to play after being listed as questionable due to hip and foot ailments.