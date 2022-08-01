Defensive end Frank Clark once made the jump from playing for the Seahawks to playing for the Chiefs and he will be welcoming another edge rusher making the same switch.

Carlos Dunlap signed with the Chiefs after recording 13.5 sacks for Seattle over the last two seasons and Clark said he knows his new teammate is coming from “a great system.” He also said that he hopes to pick Dunlap’s brain to try to improve his own game, which explains some of his excitement about getting to share the locker room with the new addition.

“I know Carlos has 96 career sacks,” Clark said, via Charles Goldman of USAToday.com. “That’s a hell of a number. I’m ecstatic about him coming in, what he’s going to be able to bring to this team, his veteran skills, the knowledge.”

Clark has said he feels his play fell short of expectations last season and the hope in Kansas City will be that bringing in Dunlap and first-round pick George Karlaftis lifts everyone on their defensive front in 2022.

Frank Clark “ecstatic” about Carlos Dunlap signing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk