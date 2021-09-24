Frank Clark doubtful, Chris Jones questionable for Chiefs

Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark missed all three preseason games and the season opener with a hamstring injury. He returned to play 53 defensive snaps in Week 2, but the Chiefs put him back on the practice report after he strained his other hamstring in Thursday’s practice.

Clark sat out Friday’s practice, and the Chiefs list him as doubtful.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward missed Friday’s session with a strained quad and is questionable.

“Both of them are getting treatment,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday, via Matt Derrick of chiefsdigest.com. “We’ll just have to see where we go from there.”

Mike Danna started for Clark in Week 1 and played 46 of 59 defensive snaps, while Joshua Kaindoh saw action on 12 defensive plays.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones is questionable after a wrist injury limited him in practice all week. Jones has five tackles and two sacks this season.

