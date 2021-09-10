Frank Clark, Derrick Nnadi questionable for Sunday

Two of the Chiefs’ four starting defensive linemen are questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Browns, but it may not be too much cause for concern.

Defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnandi (hip) are both questionable. However, head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Friday press conference that Clark, “sure looked good the last couple days.”

Clark and Nnandi were both listed as limited participants in all three practices.

Kansas City has only declared reserve interior lineman Austin Blythe (abdomen) out for Sunday. Reid noted that Blythe is making good progress.

As for safety Tyrann Mathieu, who is still on the COVID-19 list, Reid said the Chiefs just have to see how things go.

“The other guys have practiced and are ready to go,” Reid said. “If he can’t go, he can’t go. If he can, then he can.”

Matthieu tested positive but is reportedly vaccinated. That means he’s able to return to the team after two negative tests separated by 24 hours.

