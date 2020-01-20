After Chiefs hold Derrick Henry to 69 rushing yards, DE Frank Clark keeps on talking

The Kansas City Chiefs have finally shown that Tennessee Titans running back/movie monster Derrick Henry can, in fact, be stopped.

One of their top trash-talkers would like the world to know it.

Chiefs DE Frank Clark has his moment

After the Chiefs’ 35-24 win to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIV, Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark spoke to NFL Network’s James Palmer about a defensive effort that held Henry to 69 rushing yards.

Clark had a lot to say.

From NFL.com:

"They come in here, they say they're gonna run the ball. I know exactly what they were gonna do, you watching that film, you know what they're going to do. ... Over 200 yards each game. I knew damn well we wasn't going to win the game if we let that happen. They come in here, he runs for 70 yards, they call him the best rusher in the league. We sendin' his ass home early."

That’s well in line with what Clark had to say before the game, in which he proclaimed that, actually, Henry isn’t that great at breaking tackles.

I had a long one on one conversation with #chiefs Frank Clark this week. On Derrick Henry, he told me:



"He’s not hard to hit. He’s just a big guy. 240, 245, 250, honestly he should be running harder at his weight and at his size. I don’t see no difficulty in tackling him." — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2020

At the time, it was a pretty wild thing to say given that Henry had posted a combined 377 rushing yards in the previous two rounds against the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. The words “bulletin board material” seemed to be the standard response to the quote.

You can probably guess who is laughing now.

I said what I said, now quote that. ♥️ — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) January 20, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers and their inventive rushing attack now await Clark and the Chiefs in two weeks. You’d imagine he will have plenty to say leading up to that.

Frank Clark is headed to Super Bowl LIV. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

