Frank Clark, Chris Jones were limited in Wednesday’s practice

Defensive lineman Frank Clark returned to practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring Thursday. He was a limited participant Wednesday.

Clark was inactive in the Week 3 loss to the Chargers.

Coach Andy Reid said Clark’s strain last week was a separate hamstring injury from the one that kept Clark from playing the season opener. Clark made two tackles in 53 defensive snaps in Week 2.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones (wrist) also was limited. Jones was limited in all three practices last week and played 40 snaps against the Chargers.

Offensive lineman Orlando Brown (groin) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) also were limited. Cornerback Rashad Fenton (concussion) was the team’s only player not to practice Wednesday.

