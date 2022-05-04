The Chiefs have invited Alabama State defensive tackle Christian Clark to their rookie minicamp this weekend, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports. Clark is the younger brother of Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark.

Christian Clark earned first-team All-SWAC honors last spring, totaling 15 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass defensed in five games. In the fall, he recorded 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two blocked kicks and a pass defensed in 11 games.

In an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds last May, Christian Clark called his brother his “favorite player.”

“The way he goes about the game and the confidence he plays with is something I try to implement into my game,” Christian Clark said. “The way he sets his opponent up all game lurking and preying for the right moment is something I’ve implemented into my game. . . .He tells me it’s all about focus and tapping into yourself. So the mental aspect of his game is something I model my game after.”

Frank Clark’s brother, Christian, gets invite to Chiefs’ rookie minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk