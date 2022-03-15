Defensive end Frank Clark is staying in Kansas City on a restructured contract. The sides reached agreement Monday night on a two-year, $29 million deal that has a maximum value of $36 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Clark was scheduled to count $26.3 million against the salary cap for 2022 entering the fourth year of a five-year, $105.5 million deal he signed with the Chiefs after a trade from Seattle.

Clark played a big role in the Chiefs’ 2019 Super Bowl run, making five sacks and five tackles for loss in three postseason games.

Clark, 28, has made the Pro Bowl each of his three seasons in Kansas City. He has 88 tackles, 18.5 sacks and 46 quarterback hits in his time with the Chiefs.

A Seahawks second-round pick back in 2015, Clark has 53.5 sacks in 105 career games.

Frank Clark agrees to new two-year, $29 million deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk