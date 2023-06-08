Edge rusher Frank Clark won’t be with the Chiefs in 2023, but he will be sticking around the AFC West.

According to multiple reports, Clark has agreed to a deal with the Broncos. No terms of the deal have been reported.

Clark was released by the Chiefs in a cap-clearing move in March. He spent the last four seasons in Kansas City and helped the Chiefs to a pair of Super Bowl titles while being named to three Pro Bowls.

Clark had 39 tackles and five sacks in the regular season last year and added seven tackles and 2.5 sacks in the postseason. He had 10.5 sacks in 12 overall playoff games for the Chiefs.

Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper are the other members of the edge rushing group that the Broncos hope will help them get a chance to see Clark play in the postseason.

Frank Clark agrees to sign with Broncos originally appeared on Pro Football Talk