Frank Clark added to Chiefs injury report on Thursday

The Chiefs had one of their defensive ends on Wednesday’s injury report and that number doubled on Thursday.

Frank Clark was added to the report as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. Clark was on the report the last two weeks with the same issue, but played in each of the first two games and was a full participant in practice all last week.

Clark’s fellow defensive end Chris Jones remained limited with a wrist injury.

Two other defensive players who were limited on Wednesday made a move in the right direction on Thursday. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (abdomen) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (hip) were both full participants this time around.

