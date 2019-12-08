Frank Clark active for Chiefs, Ted Karras out for Patriots

The Chiefs headed into Sunday’s game with a shorter list of questionable players than the Patriots and the biggest name on their list wound up on the right side of a game-time decision.

Defensive end Frank Clark will play after being listed due to a shoulder issue and an illness. Safety Jordan Lucas was also listed as questionable with an illness and he’ll also be active in New England.

Two of the eight players listed as questionable by the Patriots are inactive. Center Ted Karras is out with a knee injury. James Ferentz replaced him when he went down last week and will get the nod again this Sunday.

Defensive lineman Byron Cowart is the other player ruled out due to injury. Quarterback Cody Kessler, running back Damien Harris, tight end Ryan Izzo, cornerback Joejuan Williams and offensive lineman Korey Cunningham are also out.

Cornerback Morris Claiborne, running back Damien Williams, cornerback Rashad Fenton, quarterback Chad Henne, offensive lineman Jackson Barton, offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and tight end Deon Yelder are inactive for Kansas City.