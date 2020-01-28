Frank Clark: 49ers haven’t seen a defensive end like me

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark had a lot to say about what he and the rest of the defense would do to the Titans offense before the AFC Championship Game and then backed up that talk on their way to a 35-24 victory.

Clark isn’t being shy ahead of Super Bowl LIV either. Clark was asked on Monday night about 49ers tight end George Kittle‘s blocking ability. Kittle helped pave the way to two huge rushing games against the Vikings and Packers in the NFC playoffs and Clark was complimentary of the tight end.

He then added that the 49ers haven’t had to tangle with the kind of player they’ll see on Sunday.

“You mentioned Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen,” Clark said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Great, great football players. But I don’t put myself in the category of no other guy. I don’t compare myself to no other defensive end in the league. I feel like my skill set is unique, especially, you talk about Frank Clark when I’m healthy, I don’t feel like there are a lot of defensive ends who can compete with me or play football at the level I play at. I play at an extremely high and aggressive level where I don’t tolerate a lot of stuff that offensive players try to do. I’m sure he’s going to block and do all those good things and make catches and stuff but at the end of the day, Frank Clark is going to be on the field and they have to see me.”

Clark went on to say that he’s “looking forward to winning the football game and holding the trophy more than the matchup with George Kittle.” If Clark can’t win that matchup, however, the trophy may be ticketed for other hands.