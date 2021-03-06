Frank Caliendo: How I persuaded J.J. Watt to join Cardinals
Comedian Frank Caliendo joins NFL Network's Jane Slater for an interview. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
With secondary still a concern, Todd McShay thinks the Jaguars will draft TCU safety Trevon Moehrig with the 25th pick.
The Raiders reportedly are making another cost-cutting move to their offensive line.
Free agent offensive lineman Justin Britt has signed with the Texans. He announced the news on Instagram, posting, “I’M BACK!” and tagging the Texans. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Britt signed a one-year deal worth $3.2 million with a chance to make $5 million. Britt, 29, did not play last season while rehabbing a [more]
"Such a stupid piece of commentary."
In the latest mock draft update from ESPN’s Todd McShay, he has Pitts falling just outside the top five. Pitts is projected to be selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the sixth pick. Toney is consistently being projected to go in the top 20
ESPN expect Todd McShay just posted his third 2021 NFL Mock Draft, and he projects the Patriots to select an elite defensive prospect in the first round.
Buffalo Bills select Clemson RB Travis Etienne in latest 2021 NFL Draft mock.
The league has reportedly finalized its 2021 salary cap adjustments, and the Jags' is the fourth-largest in the league.
The 7-footer is dominating both ends of the floor so efficiently and doing it with guard-like moves.
Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.
The two former Wildcats will oppose each other on March 23.
With a work ethic second to none and solid leadership qualities, Zach LaVine made a huge impression on his high school coach Rod Bollinger.
Joakim Noah spent 13 seasons in the NBA.
Markieff Morris (Los Angeles Lakers) with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings, 03/03/2021
Johnson agreed to take a pay cut to secure a new deal with guaranteed money.
Nikola Jokic needed just 416 games to card his 50th triple-double, hundreds of games faster than it took Wilt Chamberlain.
Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 24 points as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Miami. Miami received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, while Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each had 14 points. Goran Dragic, starting his first game for Miami since Feb. 5, had 13 points.
LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. James did not travel with the team after a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is getting a few days away from the team before heading to Atlanta for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game festivities.
The next month will re-shape plenty of rosters around the NBA, and one intriguing move in the East could end up impacting the Sixers' postseason hopes. By Adam Hermann
Washington made the move to release Alex Smith official on Friday, and Ron Rivera thanked him for his veteran leadership on the team.