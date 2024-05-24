Franconia District Park Athletic Courts to be revitalized

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Franconia District Park Athletic Courts will undergo revitalization soon.

The Fairfax County Park Authority expects to begin revitalization work on the park’s athletic courts on May 28.

Officials said that the basketball, pickleball and tennis courts’ asphalt will be leveled and smoothed; adjustments will be made to the gates and fencing; and new seal coats, color coats and playing lines will be applied.

The park, located at 6601 Telegraph Road, will still be open, but the construction may impact certain areas of the park.

The project should only take about two weeks if the weather permits.

Anyone who wants more information or has any questions is encouraged to email marcos.suarez@fairfaxcounty.gov or parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov.

