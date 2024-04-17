Francois van Wyk: Bath sign Leicester Tigers prop from 2024-25 on two-year deal

Bath have signed prop Francois van Wyk on a two-year deal from Leicester Tigers from the 2024-25 campaign.

The 32-year-old has played in 20 matches for the Tigers this season so far, scoring four tries.

The loose-head previously spent four seasons with Northampton Saints, making 84 appearances, and played for Western Force in Australia.

"Francois will add to the power of our pack," said Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan.

"He's an experienced front row and experienced front rows are very valuable."

Van Wyk joins Leinster lock Ross Molony as the second new signing announced by the club this week for next season.