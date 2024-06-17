'Franco Smith for Scotland coach and First Minister!' - your views on Glasgow win

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Glasgow Warriors sealed their place in the URC final with a stunning 16-10 victory over champions Munster.

Here is what some of you had to say:

Elliot: So proud of the lads! Absolutely massive performance and really frustrated the home crowd. Bring on the final!

Stuart: Glasgow were wonderful against a 17-man Munster. Ref was disgraceful. Home fans were refereeing the referee. Munster were on the ropes and didn’t like it, especially Peter O’Mahoney. Better team won and against some very dubious yellow cards. Tough game to follow in Pretoria against Bulls. Massive well done to Franco Smith and all at Scotstoun.

Craig: Gritty and organised. Brilliant second try and amazing defence. Franco Smith for Scotland coach and First Minister!

Fraser: Great team performance, especially by some of our unsung players, Tom Jordan in particular. Our discipline, which at times has let us down, was immense when we were down to 14 men. If we can repeat this level of discipline next week then there’s no reason why we can’t win in Pretoria. Remember, we are Warriors.

Colin: Nice tonic after the disappointment of the football result. Glasgow are leading the way in Scottish team sport. All the best for the final and let's bring that trophy home.

Graham: For once we had quality of character away from home. Defence was superb and played with intent.

Adam: Was at Scotstoun for the quarter-final and watched the semi-final in the house. I used to watch Glasgow through my fingers but not any more. Smith has built a confident and competitive team that always look to score. Fearless, inventive and stellar in defence. I’d love to see him as the next national team coach driving Scottish rugby forward.

Stuart: We as a team fully deserve this win. The Warrior Nation have waited patiently for it. We Are Warriors! Lotus Versfeld we are coming!

Allan: Another brilliant defensive display by Glasgow with a sprinkling of good interceptions and a magnificent move from deep to score the second try. To win away at Munster is a very tough thing to do. Now bring it home boys.

Chris: So impressed by Glasgow's mentality. Played 14 v 15 for 20 minutes and still never looked like losing. Stuck to the task. Some massive performances

Stuart: The belief Franco Smith has given them since he arrived is incredible. Total turnaround. So many players put their hands up with huge performances. Seen some classy comments from Munster fans wishing Glasgow luck and congratulating them as the better team. Well played Munster!

James: A win against Munster at home is no mean achievement. Going to South Africa is going to be an even bigger challenge but if they can handle the South Africans' physicality and keep disciplined, then I have no doubt this team can do it.