Franco Harris remembered as kind, humble, passionate as NFL world mourns his death

The football world was stunned on Wednesday morning by the news that Franco Harris, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers player who caught the famous "Immaculate Reception," had died at age 72.

Harris, who was an amazing football player, a masterful ambassador for the Steelers, a wonderful teammate, and a generous and cherished friend, was due to have his number retired on Saturday night as the Steelers celebrate the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception."

While the team has yet to announce what they will do to pay tribute to him on Saturday night, many took to Twitter to express their sadness and grief at the loss of Harris. Former teammates, friends, mentees, broadcasters, scribes, and fans shared stories, quotes, and described what Harris meant to them.

Woke up this morning to the devastating news that my friend Franco Harris passed away during the night. One of the kindest, gentlest men I have ever known. He was a great person & great teammate. Hall of Fame player but so much more than that. A tremendous role model for me! pic.twitter.com/OswJ82x7I1 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 21, 2022

We have lost an Icon in Franco Harris. He embodied Pgh in his Grace, Humility, & Sense of Pride. He was a Champion on the Field & Ambassador off it. Thank you Franco for setting the standard that we all strive to achieve as a Professional & as a Person. RIP & condolences to Dana. pic.twitter.com/3GtCgOpeOW — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) December 21, 2022

Chris Berman reflects on the legacy of Franco Harris following his death:



"Franco, for all the superstars ... was about the most humble, decent, kind, giving, he was much more than this brute of a running back." pic.twitter.com/A5D2kSAdL6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 21, 2022

Franco Harris was so much more than just one play. He was one of the great backs of his time, or any time, and the heartbeat of the offense of those legendary #Steelers teams. He was also as classy a gentleman as you could ever hope to meet. RIP Franco, thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/415S2ZcjFn — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 21, 2022

People who know nothing about football from all over the globe know him as the gateway to Pittsburgh at the airport. The term legend is often tossed around loosely, but it fits him. There are Hall of Famers, and then there are legends of the game. Franco Harris was a legend. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ISrs5gtFrR — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) December 21, 2022

Franco Harris was not just a running back, he was the one that helped give a city new life at a time when they needed it the most. The collective football world lost one of the most important figures of a generation. #RIPFranco #Steelers #FrancosArmy #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/zHX8VVQDeQ — Black and Gold Nation (@B_GNation1) December 21, 2022

I just saw the news about the passing of Franco Harris. He was a great man & always showed me ❤️ whenever I was in his presence. I spent 2 hours w/ him in a meeting back in the early 2000’s. Talk about soaking up game from a OG. He’ll be missed. RIP FH. 🙏🏽#Steelers @walterpayton pic.twitter.com/UcHwcQzVM0 — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) December 21, 2022

Mount Holly, New Jersey native, Penn State alum. Franco Harris is among a long line of great South Jersey football players. R.I.P. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/qZ7bkyJ2QA — O.J. Spivey (@OJPhilly) December 21, 2022

I don’t even have the words ………. I know dad is with you now Franco ! One of the kindest , sweetest, most wonderful men . My day LOVED him and we did too ! I’ll write more later just so sad . #RIPSTALLION https://t.co/BagZdnFwFu — Garrett webster (@Bigweb52) December 21, 2022

Crushing news about Franco Harris. Just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. He’s literally the image on the patch the Steelers will wear this weekend. He literally changed the course of NFL history. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/lEx8BDL1gw — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) December 21, 2022

My mother, for whom Christmas Eve has always meant everything, was willing to sit through minus-degree wind chill on Saturday night just to see Franco Harris’ No. 32 retired. That’s how BELOVED Franco Harris was to a few generations in Pittsburgh.

This one hurts,#RIPFranco https://t.co/fmDI9QzFrm — Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) December 21, 2022

Art Rooney II on retiring Franco Harris' jersey: “My Grandfather was once quoted as saying: ‘Before Franco got here, we didn’t win much, since he got here, we don’t lose.’ I think that sums it up pretty good." #Steelers — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) December 21, 2022

My dad was Franco’s RA at Penn State. A few years later, after they both landed in Pittsburgh, the young football star randomly spotted him down the street one day… and hustled up to him to say hello. RIP to one of most grounded and gracious NFL legends, Franco Harris. https://t.co/Ozo0HhOxR7 — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) December 21, 2022

Franco Harris was the perfect yinzer hero. He was kind of a weirdo in the best way. Started a bunch of businesses, dabbled in politics and sometimes was unsuccessful. But never left, always stayed late signing autographs, always smiling. We are so very lucky he was ours. — Marios Kr🎄t🎄ot🎄s (@ItsaMeMarios) December 21, 2022

Franco Harris embodied everything good about football and humanity. My mother loved football, and she loved Franco Harris. Losing him feels like losing her all over again. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 21, 2022

My grandmother, off-the-boat Irish, died three years ago. She loved football, and her favorite player was Franco Harris.

Thing is, she loved him because, for the longest time, she thought his name was Frank O’Harris.

True story. RIP to two of the greats. — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) December 21, 2022

Over the years, Harris had befriended and mentored a number of NFL players, and was still doing that up until the week he died. A few former players said on Twitter that they had met him just once, but that single meeting impacted them for the rest of their lives.

Words can’t begin to describe the pain I am feeling. Franco will always be a brother, mentor and my definition of greatness. He was a legend on the field and the personification of excellence off of the field– A true class act to look up to and aspire to be like. RIP #32 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/WOYU4qCZDP — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 21, 2022

Just days ago, Steelers running back Najee Harris was talking about how Franco Harris has embraced him. The Steelers legend routinely texted the current RB with words of encouragement or little jokes.



"He's like family, you know what I mean?" Najee said. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) December 21, 2022

i met Franco Harris. it was at a very young age in my football career. he said to me i have what it takes to be a great football player. im just grateful he took the time to say something to encourage me to become a better person + player. Thank you 🐐.



rest in paradise. #32 pic.twitter.com/VIeZRQVYvs — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) December 21, 2022

Rest in sweet peace Franco Harris. Franco was a friend and a mentor to me. He gave me advice when I was a rookie and I never forgot that. Heaven got a good one. #steelers #goat — Ottis OJ Anderson (@OJAnderson24) December 21, 2022

RIP LEGEND. I was honored to have met Franco Harris during the Super Bowl in 2008 after my rookie season. Hung out all night at the bar with him listening to his old war stories. Was one of my first wow moments as a young NFL player. He was larger than life. #RIPFranco pic.twitter.com/WxYGjepa2G — Uche Nwaneri The Observant Lineman♎ #Snydercut (@Chukwu77) December 21, 2022

Franco announced the Steelers' first-round pick at the 2022 NFL draft back in April. Even in that short clip, his love and joy for the team shines through.

Rest In Peace to Steelers legend Franco Harris. Here he is announcing his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett. The best moment from a wonderful night. Franco’s energy and passion, 2nd to none. The NFL community will miss him. pic.twitter.com/HcboNpr8dy — Sam Block (@theblockspot) December 21, 2022

Harris loved the team, but he also loved the city of Pittsburgh. And the city loved him right back.

I am so deeply saddened this morning to learn of the passing of Franco Harris, a Pittsburgh hero and a family friend. I am holding his loved ones in my heart. Franco's legacy in our community will be forever one of joy, victory, and pride in the Steel City. Rest well, my friend. pic.twitter.com/JOmYAKevB3 — Senator Jay Costa (@Senatorcosta) December 21, 2022

We are shocked and saddened at the passing of Steelers legend Franco Harris. For all of his amazing accomplishments on the field, we appreciated even more the kindness and humility he displayed off of it. We hope his family finds peace and comfort in the coming days and weeks. pic.twitter.com/4WVrYwpWXp — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) December 21, 2022

The Pittsburgh International Airport is currently moving the Franco Harris Immaculate Reception statue up a level to the main hall so that there is more room for fans to take photos and leave memorials following Harris death.



I will be at the airport later today to talk to fans pic.twitter.com/Lo2jP8PCb9 — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) December 21, 2022

On Tuesday, one day before Harris' death was announced, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about Harris with the media. He summed him up perfectly.

Tomlin was very good at encapsulating what Franco Harris meant to Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/IOPcQKdL8C — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 21, 2022

Mike Tomlin on Franco Harris yesterday:

"He’s just a special man. Forget the player. Obviously, I never knew the player, I know the man. What an awesome representation of this organization, this community, a guy that embraces all the responsibility that comes with being him." — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) December 21, 2022

Some of the absolute best tweets and pictures you'll see about Franco are of him and a bunch of older Italian men wearing army helmets. They were a fan group called Franco's Italian Army, supporting Harris from the perspective of his Italian heritage. (Franco was born to an Italian immigrant mother and a Black father who grew up in Mississippi.) Franco's Italian Army was so important to him that Harris even called them out in his Hall of Fame speech.

Nothing will ever be as cool as Franco Harris’ Italian Army. pic.twitter.com/h8hqKD9b2w — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) December 21, 2022

Franco Harris was so popular with the Pittsburgh Steelers that his fans, dubbed "Franco's Italian Army" were led by Frank Sinatra, and they wore army helmets with his number on them. pic.twitter.com/bTu7TsgmAn — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) December 21, 2022

At a loss this morning hearing that Franco Harris passed away.



He’s the reason I’m a Steelers fan.



My dad moved to the US only knowing calcio.



When he first saw Franco’s Italian Army and that an Italian American was playing American football, he became an instant fan. RIP pic.twitter.com/VXa1mChPsF — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) December 21, 2022

Franco Harris was Pittsburgh through and through and his @ProFootballHOF speech was incredible. Franco’s Italian Army! I love this man. FE32! RIP! pic.twitter.com/UlqDyMMbsh — Steel Legends (@Steel_Legends) December 21, 2022

Just recently, Harris shared that he originally didn't want to be drafted by the Steelers. But now a half-century later, he wouldn't change a thing.

Franco Harris said recently, "In 1972, when I got that phone call to say congratulations you're drafted by the Steelers I said, 'No!' ... 50 later, I'm lucky I did not have the choice."



"Things beyond my control brought me to Pittsburgh. And 50 years later, it's been a dream." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) December 21, 2022

He was incredibly honored to have his number retired by the Steelers, and didn't expect it when it he was told by the organization.

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris has died at 72.



In a new interview airing tomorrow, Harris told @NateBurleson about having his number retired by the Steelers: “I was really speechless and taken back.” pic.twitter.com/HOMjbRc7fj — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 21, 2022

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception," NFL Films produced "Franco Harris: A Football Life," set to air on NFL Network this weekend. You can catch it on Friday at 9pm ET.

The man, the myth, the legend @francoharrishof had a career to remember with the Steelers ✨



Franco Harris, A Football Life, this Friday at 9pm ET on NFL Network#RIP #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/NAjb6NmDxe — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) December 21, 2022