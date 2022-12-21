409

Franco Harris remembered as kind, humble, passionate as NFL world mourns his death

The football world was stunned on Wednesday morning by the news that Franco Harris, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers player who caught the famous "Immaculate Reception," had died at age 72.

Harris, who was an amazing football player, a masterful ambassador for the Steelers, a wonderful teammate, and a generous and cherished friend, was due to have his number retired on Saturday night as the Steelers celebrate the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception."

While the team has yet to announce what they will do to pay tribute to him on Saturday night, many took to Twitter to express their sadness and grief at the loss of Harris. Former teammates, friends, mentees, broadcasters, scribes, and fans shared stories, quotes, and described what Harris meant to them.

Over the years, Harris had befriended and mentored a number of NFL players, and was still doing that up until the week he died. A few former players said on Twitter that they had met him just once, but that single meeting impacted them for the rest of their lives.

Franco announced the Steelers' first-round pick at the 2022 NFL draft back in April. Even in that short clip, his love and joy for the team shines through.

Harris loved the team, but he also loved the city of Pittsburgh. And the city loved him right back.

On Tuesday, one day before Harris' death was announced, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about Harris with the media. He summed him up perfectly.

Some of the absolute best tweets and pictures you'll see about Franco are of him and a bunch of older Italian men wearing army helmets. They were a fan group called Franco's Italian Army, supporting Harris from the perspective of his Italian heritage. (Franco was born to an Italian immigrant mother and a Black father who grew up in Mississippi.) Franco's Italian Army was so important to him that Harris even called them out in his Hall of Fame speech.

Just recently, Harris shared that he originally didn't want to be drafted by the Steelers. But now a half-century later, he wouldn't change a thing.

He was incredibly honored to have his number retired by the Steelers, and didn't expect it when it he was told by the organization.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception," NFL Films produced "Franco Harris: A Football Life," set to air on NFL Network this weekend. You can catch it on Friday at 9pm ET.

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris is shown in 1973. Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He was 72. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)

