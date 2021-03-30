Francisco Lindor wants 12-year deal from Mets worth $385 million: reports

Francisco Lindor swinging a bat in blue warmup gear close crop

The Mets and Francisco Lindor are still talking, with fewer than 72 hours left to negotiate.

Shortly after SNY's Andy Martino reported that the Mets offered the shortstop a $325 million deal over 10 years, Lindor reportedly countered with a more lucrative and longer offer.

Lindor's counter is a 12-year deal worth $385 million.

What Lindor is looking for would be the second-richest contract in baseball history, behind only Mike Trout's $426,500,000 deal over 12 seasons, and would beat Mookie Betts' deal by $20 million. The Mets' offer would be tied for the fifth-richest, behind Bryce Harper and Fernando Tatis Jr., and tied with Giancarlo Stanton.



Lindor's counteroffer would save the Mets roughly $416,666 per year.

