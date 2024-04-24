Francisco Lindor slugs a pair of 2-run homers and Mets end 3-game skid with 8-2 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a pair of two-run homers and the New York Mets avoided a three-game series sweep on Wednesday with an 8-2 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Lindor went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and recorded the 16th multi-homer game of his career.

Tyrone Taylor homered and added a two-run double, and Jeff McNeil had an RBI single as New York snapped a three-game skid.

Tyler Fitzgerald homered for San Francisco, which was seeking its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Mets starter Sean Manaea struggled with his command, but battled through 4 2/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and four walks. The 32-year-old left-hander allowed four hits, all singles.

Manaea, who pitched for the Giants last season, threw 101 pitches and was lifted with two outs in the fifth inning, one out shy of qualifying for a win.

Reed Garrett pitched the next two innings, allowing his first earned run of the season on Fitzgerald’s homer in the seventh. Garrett (4-0) struck out four and earned his fourth win, tied for the most in the majors.

Scheduled Giants starter Blake Snell was scratched and placed on the 15-day injured list with a left adductor strain.

Ryan Walker opened Snell's place and San Francisco used seven pitchers.

After a scoreless first inning, Lindor hit a two-run homer off Giants reliever Sean Hjelle in the second, and Taylor launched a solo shot in the third.

Hjelle (0-1) permitted three runs and three hits in two innings, with a walk and two strikeouts.

New York tacked on three runs in the fifth on Taylor’s two-run double and McNeil’s RBI single.

Lindor hit another two-run homer in the ninth off Mitch White, who was acquired by San Francisco from the Blue Jays for cash considerations on Saturday.

San Francisco's LaMonte Wade Jr. scored on a throwing error by Pete Alonso in the bottom of the ninth.

The Mets improved to 13-6 in their last 19 games after starting the season 0-5.

ROSTER MOVE

The Giants recalled RHP Landen Roupp from Triple-A Sacramento to take Snell’s spot on the active roster. Roupp allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP José Buttó (0-0, 1.65 ERA) starts Friday night as New York opens a three-game home series against the Cardinals. St. Louis counters with RHP Miles Mikolas (1-3, 6.49).

Giants: LHP Kyle Harrison (2-1, 5.00) opens a three-game home series against the Pirates on Friday night. Pittsburgh has not announced a starter.

