Francisco Lindor, Patrick Mazeika key Mets' comeback win, electrify Citi Field

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor destroyed a baseball, silenced the home-crowd boos and brought the thundering applause back to Citi Field all with one swing.

The shortstop cranked his first home run at Citi Field, and second of the season, and tied the game in the seventh inning. An unlikely hero in backup catcher Patrick Mazeika walked up to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning. Mazeika, in just his second major league at-bat, was credited with the walk-off RBI on a soft grounder that rolled just a few feet in front of the batter’s box.

By the time Diamondbacks’ pitcher Stefan Crichton shovel-passed the ball home, Pete Alonso slid across home plate to cap an eventful 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks on Friday night at Citi Field.

Edwin Diaz produced three outs in the top of the ninth with a big assist from Michael Conforto. Old friend Asdrubal Cabrera ripped a leadoff single to right field that he tried turning into a double, but Conforto fired a perfect throw to Lindor at second base to nab Cabrera for the first, huge, out of the inning. Diaz quickly retired his next two batters.

Lindor’s two-run shot was no cheapie. The dinger came off his bat at 101.1 mph before it landed in the left-field seats. He broke his 0-for-26 slump at the plate on Thursday against the Cardinals and said he immediately felt his shoulders relax. Earlier in the season, the $341 million man said he only needs one swing to fall into a groove at the plate. His ninth-inning single in St. Louis meant the good times were only just beginning.

The Mets can only hope Friday night was David Peterson’s worst outing of the season.

The left-handed pitcher recorded just five outs before manager Luis Rojas pulled him from his sixth start of the year in the second inning against the Diamondbacks. His outing — three runs allowed on three hits across 1 2/3 innings — snowballed in the second when he didn’t get a strike three call on the outside corner against opposing pitcher Zac Gallen. Peterson unraveled, hitting the next batter and walking two more before he walked off the mound to boos.

Peterson was bailed out by Lindor’s game-tying home run and a Mets relief corps that has continued to surprise. Six relievers combined to pitch 8 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Robert Gsellman was the only man out of the bullpen who allowed the Diamondbacks to score after Peterson’s abbreviated outing.